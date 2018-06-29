The second of three free Concerts in the Park will feature Sligo Rags, a rollicking Celtic “pub” band with a “decidedly bluegrass attitude."
The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Philip Mark Central Park in downtown Tehachapi. Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District in association with Fiddlers Crossing, Tehachapi Pops Orchestra and MusicMX entertainment has revived the summer concert series this year.
Sligo Rags wowed the audience at Fiddlers Crossing a few years ago. With Michael Kelly on fiddle and vocals, David Burns on acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and vocals, Nathan York on bass and Jonathan Baer on percussion, the group delivered foot-stomping tunes and side-splitting humor.
Although basically Celtic, the band members represent many musical influences, from Latin and jazz, to classical and bluegrass. According to David Burns, “Each of us is rooted in a different musical style, so we just combine them and see where it takes us.”
Where it takes them is forays into country and swing, gypsy and jazz, with stops at other acoustic music junctures along the way.
Their band name is drawn from a line in the anthem, “The Irish Rover” that says: “We had one million bags of the best Sligo Rags.” These four Sligo Rags are certainly the best of the best!
The last of the three concerts will be Tehachapi’s own TPOPS, Aug. 12, under the direction of Daniel Musquez. TPOPS will play a mixture of show tunes, jazz, old standards and pop music of today suitable for easy Sunday afternoon listening. The orchestra’s saxophone choir will also perform.
As in the former Concerts in the Park series, donations will be welcome and opportunities given to win door prizes and gift cards donated by local merchants and restaurants.
Both concerts will start at 2 p.m. in Philip Mark Central Park. So mark your calendars for July 15 and Aug. 12. Bring lawn chairs and picnics and come join TVRPD, Fiddlers Crossing, TPOPS and Music MX Entertainment for two musical Sunday afternoons in the park.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
