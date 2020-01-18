Brielle Wright is not your ordinary 8-year-old girl.
Beyond her petite frame and adorable braids is a compassionate heart and a "can do" attitude.
The spunky home-schooler said she was watching the news one day on television and saw a clip about a homeless shelter that received donations of blankets and wool socks.
So moved by the report, young Brielle decided she wanted to help the homeless as well, and quickly went to work. She approached her parents, Jonathan and Annelise Wright, and told them she wanted to earn some money.
"Not for toys, but so she could buy things to donate to the homeless shelter," wrote Annelise on her husband's Facebook page in Tehachapi Ask. "We are incredibly touched by her giving spirit and wanted to do everything we can to help her."
In addition to giving their daughter extra chores to earn money, Brielle also made snow globe necklaces which she sold for 50 cents, and hand painted some of her toy horses, which she is selling for $5 each.
Brielle also sold some of her own cherished items: a collection of rocks and seashells and a pretty bracelet.
"Within one week, I made $100," Brielle said.
According to Jonathan, the community quickly rallied behind his daughter's efforts by responding to the Facebook post with offers of monetary donations and to buy her personal items as well as offers to bring blankets and hygiene products to her to donate to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
"We looked at some different places where we could donate, and we let her choose," said her father. "The Bakersfield Homeless Center had a really good website with all the tours of different services that they offer. She said she definitely wanted to donate to that one."
Since this time, the Wrights have continued to collect donations, which they hope to give to the center soon.
"My closet is where all the donations are stored. It's getting stuffed," Brielle said.
The Wrights called the Bakersfield Homeless Center and told the staff of their plans, and were told that, in addition to bedding, the shelter was in great need of diapers and baby care items.
Brielle's parents have generously offered to match her donations dollar for dollar.
"We didn't realize how successful she was going to be," laughed Jonathan.
Asked how long she plans to continue raising much-needed supplies for the homeless, Brielle said, "I'm hoping, basically, my whole life."
To further her endeavor, Brielle has talked about wanting to host garage sales, lemonade stands and hot chocolate stands.
Brielle is the oldest of three children. She has a little sister, Penelope, 5, and a little brother, Charlie, 3.
"We are incredibly proud of her. It's pretty rare to see a child that is more interested in giving to others than getting things for themselves. As soon as she determined that this is what she wanted to do, she was relentless, asking for chores or opportunities to make money, or by making things to try and sell," said Jonathan.
The Wrights say they will continue to accept donations, and can be reached on Jonathan's Facebook page.
"This is a wonderful community. We love this town, and are very grateful for the encouragement you’ve shown our sweet little girl... we are just a normal family, and very proud of our sweet little girl and her charitable heart," said Annelise.
On the way home from her interview at Tehachapi News, Brielle turned to her father and said, "I really hope the article inspires others to help the homeless, too."
We do, too, Brielle. We do, too.
Small Town, Big People is a series of stories focused on interesting people in the Tehachapi community. If you would like to nominate someone for a future installment, e-mail editorial@tehachapinews.com.
