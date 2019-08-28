The AARP Smart Driver course will be conducted Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at the Tehachapi Senior Activities Center, 400 E. F St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
This course is designed to keep drivers ages 50 and older current on driving rules and laws and new technologies in vehicles today. Driving situations will be discussed and how medications might affect driving.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are required as state law limits class size.
Call Gene at 823-0825 to reserve your seat.
