The 35th Annual Art show sponsored by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is due to take place April 14 through 21 at the Oak Tree Country Club. It opens with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. At the reception, five pieces of donated art by some generous artists will be awarded, but you don’t have to be there to win.
If you are already a member of the CAA, there is no cost to attend the reception. If you are not a member, the cost is $10. For the price of $15, you can become a member and attend several events over the year.
Featured photographer Sonja Bronson has always found that nature excites her. As a child in Minnesota, she recalls hiking with another girl in the woods and coming across a forest floor of buttercups. She said it almost moved her to tears. She reminisced that after a rain in Minnesota, everything was so green you could feel it.
After a career in show business, she worked in marketing at different colleges. Bronson once went to San Francisco to the Academy of Arts where she saw a wonderful display of photography, which may have been the inspiration for her to go further into a photographic hobby. She has always been drawn to photography as an art form. Mostly, her work has been in color and, of course, deals with nature. In the future, she is considering working with black and white and profiling street scenes.
She and her husband, Dan, moved here from Studio City back in 2004 and both have been active in the Cultural Arts Association almost ever since.
Her beautiful photographic donation is titled "Redbud" and was taken at Yosemite Park.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
