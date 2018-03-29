An afternoon of lunch and a play at the BeeKay has been an American Association of University Women fundraiser for scholarships for Tehachapi High graduates for several years. Awarding a scholarship was the impetus for organizing AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch more than 30 years ago.
This year AAUW has made arrangements with Tehachapi Community Theater for a matinee performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Sunday, April 22. Lunch will be served by AAUW members prior to the play from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. Doors of the BeeKay will open at 1:30 p.m. and the play will begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at BVS Country Store, or by calling Phyllis Belcher at 822-4340.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
