Visit Tomo Kahni State Historic Park and see the sun set as the full moon rises. Walk the paths where the Kawaiisu lived and enjoy the beauty of the village site nestled in the mountains of Sand Canyon.
Meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Tehachapi Museum, 311 S. Green St., for an introduction to the culture of the local tribe, then carpool to the site for a twilight look at the ancient village site.
The tour is limited to 20 guests, so reservations are mandatory and the cost is $20 per person. Reservations can be made at the Tehachapi Museum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., or by calling the museum at 822-8152 and leaving a message. No guests under 12 please.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
