Aztec Property Inspections takes pride in providing top-quality service for clients and real estate agents of Tehachapi and the surrounding areas.
By insisting our inspectors are certified by the California Real Estate Inspection Association and covered with Errors and Omissions Insurance, we ensure each inspection is performed fairly to all parties involved in the transaction.
Whether it be a 500-square-foot condo or a multimillion dollar commercial property, Aztec Property Inspections is equipped for the job.
Give us a call at 661-858-4486. Visit our website: www.AztecKernCounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.