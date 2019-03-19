The 31st annual AV Fair and Event Center Home Show and More will take place the weekend of March 22 through March 24. Homeowners, do-it-yourselfers and motorsport fans will experience an amazing weekend. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, with so much to see, all happening at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.
Home Show and More features more than 100 vendors and crafters. Attendees will find the event an informational goldmine, relative to questions dealing with their home’s appearance, comfort and functionality.
Professional Home Show exhibitors will showcase and demonstrate their products and offer time and money-saving advice. The SMART (Sustainable, Manageable, Attractive, Responsible, and Timely) Water Conservation Expo presented by the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association will feature vendors and seminars relevant to conserving water, water-efficient landscaping and gardening. The Craft Fair is back featuring a wide range of vendors from handmade jewelry, crocheted items, and more.
New this year, on Saturday only, will be motorsports event — Motor Mayhem. Mud will fly with four races scheduled including: stock figure 8, modified figure 8, autocross and demolition derby. Along Motor Mayhem will be an impressive car show featuring True Memories Car Club Charities Inc. and Cadillac Kings of the Antelope Valley.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the new trends in home décor, smart and creative ways to improve any home, and making your garden or yard more beautiful and efficient. Pet adoptions will be conducted by the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control. Free tomato plants will be available daily while supplies last. Raffles including Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival ticket family packs and more will take place daily at the AV Fair & Event Center booth.
Gates to the Home Show and More event open Friday, March 22, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motor Mayhem and the Car Show take place Saturday only. The Car Show starts at 9 a.m. and races begin at 1 p.m. Admission to both events are free. Daily parking is just $5.
For a complete vendor list and details, visit avfair.com or the AV Fair app.
