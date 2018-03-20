It’s hard to believe we have been helping our fellow Tehachapians for 35 years. We have always done our best to help our neighbors and offer the products that will best fill their needs. We also have the advice to make it as trouble-free as possible.
As a result, Pioneer True Value Home Center has become the go-to place for all your home repair and improvement needs.
Pioneer True Value has the best key duplication department from house keys to electronic keys. We also have the widest selection of fasteners and the best plumbing department in town.
Our paint is one of the most highly rated and made by True Value’s own factory to ensure the highest quality for the best price.
For the last 20 years we have also offered bulk rock, sand, decorative rock, and pre-mixed concrete in our lumber yard. You need it? Check with us first because we probably have it.
This month we are offering our most popular coupons through the end of the month. We have had the tease of spring off and on and now it will be here in earnest, so it is time to start your seeds. Seeds will have a 20 percent discount through the 31st.
And, if you are looking for a small greenhouse, check out True Value online. It is open 24/7 and gets shipped to the store freight-free and it’s safe until you pick it up.
Check out all the coupons and don’t forget to redeem the coupon for the free single-cut house key so we can just say, “Hello, Neighbor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.