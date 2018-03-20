Doreen Burr has been in real estate most of her adult life.

At 27 she began her career as a real estate appraiser in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2000 she got her sales/brokers license in Colorado.

After being in California a couple of years, she got her license here and has been happy ever since. Tehachapi is a joy to work in because of the small-town friendly attitude of the people.

Combining her experience as an appraiser and a sales agent, the client gets the whole package of home to price, staging and selling their home for the right price.