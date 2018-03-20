Doreen Burr has been in real estate most of her adult life.
At 27 she began her career as a real estate appraiser in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2000 she got her sales/brokers license in Colorado.
After being in California a couple of years, she got her license here and has been happy ever since. Tehachapi is a joy to work in because of the small-town friendly attitude of the people.
Combining her experience as an appraiser and a sales agent, the client gets the whole package of home to price, staging and selling their home for the right price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.