When a water damage mishap occurs, your home can seem like a disaster area, and cleaning up and repairing the damage can feel like a daunting task. Trust us, for individuals who have no experience in water damage cleanup, the task doesn’t only seem daunting, it is daunting.
The Clean Up Crew at Alert Disaster completely understands that and has been there for hundreds of homeowners, helping them recover from water damage disasters.
Regardless of how bad the water damage to your property is, or how high the water level in your house has risen, the damage is repairable!
Even if you discover the water damage days after it has occurred and mold has started growing on the walls, professional water damage restoration companies like Alert will completely remove the mold and have your household breathing safely once more.
Preventing water damage
Experiencing water damage in the home is time consuming and can be costly to fix. Thankfully, you can take some measures to avoid the headache of water damage happening in your home. Here are some tips on how to prevent a water disaster, such as a water backup, water overflow and water discharge from occurring on your property.
Water backup
When water is forced to reverse direction and go back the other way, due to a stoppage of water flow, this means you have a water backup.
There are many ways to have a water backup, like when water exceeds the capacity of the home’s drainage systems or a backed-up toilet.
• Take care of a back-up toilet, tub or sink immediately. Call a professional plumber if necessary.
• Clean your gutters and downspouts. Remove all debris and leaves. Make sure that the gutters can handle a heavy rain without overflowing.
• Make sure your landscaping and irrigation is adequate, accurately maneuvering the water away from the foundation.
• Clean you sump pump annually.
• Check your insurance for coverage of sewer backup.
Water overflow
When water exceeds its boundaries, a water overflow can occur.
• Never leave a filling tub or sink unattended.
Water discharge
A water discharge is when water is flowing or issuing out of a broken pipe or from a home appliance, for example.
• Prevent frozen pipes by relocating exposed pipes and add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
• Pay attention to musty smells or stains appearing on ceilings and walls and investigate the source.
• A significant increase in your water bill can indicate a leak in the home somewhere.
• Maintain your water heater by scheduling a professional plumbing inspection once every two years.
• Every six months, inspect your washing machine’s water supply line hoses for cracks and kinks. Also, to avoid damage to hoses, leave a three-inch gap between the back of the washing machine and the wall.
• Inspect your toilet’s flushing mechanism.
• Inspect plumbing beneath the sink for signs of leakage and corrosion.
• Do a yearly inspection of all the pipes in the home for signs of condensation and corrosion.
There are two keys in recovering quickly from a water damage disaster; the first key is to hire a reputable restoration company who can start working immediately; the second key is to act as quickly as possible when discovering the water damage. The longer you wait, the more damage there will be and here is why:
• Water can find its way into any crack or crevice, creating pockets of saturation.
• Those pockets could remain unseen for a long time, especially if they are hidden behind the walls, in the ceiling, or under the floorboards.
• Even if the cause of the water damage has been stopped, such as re-caulking a window that leaks, doesn’t mean there hasn’t been water leaking through that window for a while. There may be more water damage hidden behind the wall.
• Mold thrives off damp areas, and that includes water-damaged homes. Mold grows quickly and can appear in your home in as little as 24 to 48 hours after a water damage disaster.
• Mold breaks down and destroy most of the material it covers; that includes the building materials of your home. The longer mold is allowed to sit, the more damage it causes.
The best and most reputable companies in Tehachapi (we know we’re biased, but we consider Alert Disaster one of them) follow strict and detailed industry standards for work like water damage cleanup and mold removal.
They have decades of experience when it comes to water damage cleanup and utilize the proper equipment, and proven techniques to provide the most thorough cleanup, and quality repair is available.
Most water damage restoration companies will work with your insurance adjuster to make sure the cleanup and repair process runs as smoothly as possible, and there are no hidden fees or surprises.
The bottom line here is if you have water damage in your home, don’t hesitate to get help from local professionals, like Alert, The Clean Up Crew. And certainly, don’t just hope the water will dry up and the problem will go away. The chances of that are slim to none.
It’s possible the problem will be covered by your insurance, and having a professional company on your side will ensure all the issues are fixed properly, and your life and home can be back to normal in no time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.