Our goal is to bring you great service and at the same time safety to our employees and customers. Here at Innovative Tree Experts we aim to have your trust and confidence that we will do a good job on your trees with the knowledge and the right pruning techniques and the right way of doing tree work whether it's tree removal, pruning or just mistletoe.
As a proud owner of Innovative Tree Experts, the importance of keeping trees healthy is very valuable to me and my company. I have been in the tree industry for more than 20 years and trees have become a big part of my life. My mission every day is to have a happy client, knowing that his tree will be in good hands and we will do an excellent job for him.
Trees have become a passion to me and I believe trees should be maintained and manicured as an accessory in our yards. With good pruning techniques and good soil and water, your tree is living as sometimes climate and bad soil and bad tree pruning can also distress a tree.
Through the years we have removed thousands of trees due to drought, bark beetle, dead/dying trees or those just too close to utility lines. We are a small minority-owned corporation with line clearance certification, which means we are certified to move any branch, tree, etc., 20 feet away from power lines for utility companies.
Innovative Tree Experts wants to be more than just your tree service company. We want to bring you great experience, great quality work, great customer service and best relationships with our clients and we will keep educating ourselves, "because if you aren't changing it, you aren't living."
Safety is priority. Bringing innovating ideas to the tree industry.
