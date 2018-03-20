Tehachapi is a community rich in its resources. With a mix of activity-based outdoor resorts, mountain trails, and community events, both humans and their pets, from large to small, can enjoy everything the greater Tehachapi area has to offer.
I am proud to have had success in my hometown in assisting my neighbors with their real estate buying and selling needs.
If you have a residential or commercial real estate transaction that needs a professional and thoroughly involved Realtor, I will dedicate myself to making your transaction a success.
Please directly call, text, or email me if you want a personable, caring and competent agent on your side. Call or text 661-972-8874. Email kbowenrealestate@gmail.com. Thank You. Kristin Bowen
