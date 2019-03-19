Hi, my name is Marcie Crytzer, of MC Homes Sold Tehachapi.
I'm a local Realtor with Miramar International. I represent Tehachapi homeowners and future homeowners with their real estate needs buying and selling. My creative, enthusiastic and caring nature helps me to understand my clients needs and target key areas.
My sidekick Tiny, my little pug, and I can help in making the buying and selling process easier on my clients. My creativity is used to skillfully describe unique qualities and features of the home as well as money-saving ideas to improve the desirability of the home.
I'm knowledgeable in the buying and selling process and can answer most of your real estate questions.
I have worked in the real estate industry more than nine years and as a Realtor almost eight. I started in LaQuinta, Calif., just outside of Palm Springs where I lived for 14 years. I grew up in Portland, Ore., lived in Seattle as a young adult for seven years and made the move to LaQuinta in 2000. We made the move to Tehachapi in 2015. That includes my husband, me and our three sons, now ages 20, 7 and 8. My parents moved here soon after from the Pasadena area.
We absolutely LOVE Tehachapi! The friendly people, the beautiful nature, wildlife and don't forget the weather — Tehachapi is the land of four seasons and the weather feels like growing up in Oregon and home. When you love where you, live it's easy to sell. Call me! To buy and sell in Tehachapi, call 760-258-7573.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.