Penske Trucks are now available at All American Auto to help make your move or trucking needs problem-free! Robert and Ann Curtin are happy to provide Penske Trucks to their customers.
Robert and Ann chose to offer Penske Trucks because of their prior experience with the Penske company. Ann worked with Penske when she worked at U-Stuff It Storage and was impressed with the way they do business. She found Penske to be professional, reliable, dependable and their trucks to be exceptional.
Robert and Ann were impressed that they are upfront with their costs, with no hidden fees. They also researched customer experience and responses after renting a Penske Truck and found Penske to not only be a superior truck, but also an all-around preferable company.
There are many sizes of trucks available, from 12’ to 26’, car haulers, ramps and all at reasonable rates. You can reserve your Penske Truck online at Penske.com or by phone at 661-823-4641.
All American Auto is located at 787 Tehachapi Blvd. Suite A. Robert and Ann and their service team will be happy to assist you with your trucking needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.