If you have been listening to the news as it relates to the current economic environment, you have without a doubt heard about the dramatic swings in the stock market and news of interest rate hikes having occurred, with more on the horizon.
Unfortunately, what those stories don’t share is how the interest rate changes will most likely not dramatically affect the overall benefits of homeownership and even an individual’s ability to qualify for a potential purchase or refinance.
Let me help put the numbers in perspective. Using the median sales price in Tehachapi, if the hypothetical interest rate moved from 4 percent to 4.5 percent, the typical monthly payment would only increase $75 per month. One half of one percent increase in the rate = approximately $75 a month in payment.
While this is “real money,” the overwhelming majority of homebuyers could find room in their monthly budget to continue with their strategy of homeownership.
If you didn’t want to budget/spend more for your monthly mortgage payment, the interest rate change means that your target purchase price would only be reduced by about 2 percent.
This is nothing that one of our local real estate professionals couldn’t help you overcome in negotiating your offer. If you are considering purchasing a home, don’t let the interest rate environment deter you. It’s still a perfect time to find that perfect home.
Call Ron Depew, Laura Johnson, Ed Sanchez, Kevin Sanderlin or Jeff LaMonte today at 661-822-2300 for more information.
