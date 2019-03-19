San Joaquin Tractor Company was established in 1949 as an “Allis Chalmers” Dealership by Louis Agnetti Sr. Over the years our business has evolved to meet the needs of the San Joaquin Valley.
Our equipment lines cover agriculture, construction and material handling. San Joaquin Tractor Company provides a wide variety of services including new and used equipment sales, equipment rentals, parts, and outstanding service.
Call Brian Agnetti for information on your new Kioti tractor! 661-978-7660.
