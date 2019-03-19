Tehachapi has been my hometown since I was 10 years old. I love this small town and the people in it. I am a second-generation broker, specializing in the Tehachapi area for the last 19 years, and have been honored to have been voted Tehachapi's Best Realtor by this wonderful community for the past three years in a row.
Consistently proven as one of Tehachapi's top agents, I am dedicated to providing the highest quality of service to my clients. Honesty, integrity and hard work are principles I pride myself in. Call me for any and all of your real estate needs in the Tehachapi area. Let me put my experience to work for you.
You have a choice; thank you for choosing local! Call Theresa Mann at 661-205-4088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.