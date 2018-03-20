Team Linda & Stacey consists of Linda Clough, Stacey Christy and DeWayne Clough.
This real estate team is truly a family affair with years of experience. Linda has been in real estate for 28 years. Stacey has been in the business for 13 years and DeWayne, although he has only been licensed for four years, has been a Tehachapi resident for almost 52 years.
We are also pleased to announce that joining our team is Harper Franko, our new team assistant.
We specialize in all types of real estate business from residential to vacant land to commercial.
So if you want to sell or buy real estate, we are here to give you exceptional service. Our team motto is "THEY WORK...AND WORK...AND WORK."
