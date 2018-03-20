Established in 1991 by my father, Paul Leiss, Tehachapi Furniture has been family-owned and operated ever since. I took over after my father's passing in 2000.
Over the years, we have carried many lines of furniture, including Ashley, Lane, Best Chair, Coaster, Furniture of America, Furniture Traditions, Spring Air and others. I have been driven over the years by a sense of commitment to bring to Tehachapi good quality furniture and mattresses at reasonable prices.
I must say, it has been fun selling furniture to young couples just starting out, and now, being able to sell furniture to their children. I hope to be around to sell furniture and mattresses to the next generation.
We also carry a line of custom oak furniture from MF Oak Creations, out of Riverside, along with a line of custom sofa and love seat sets from Christopher Robins in Los Angeles. Both companies are American-made products from right here in California. We have been a veteran-owned and operated business since its inception. Our family is proud to have the opportunity to serve yours.
Tehachapi Furniture & Mattress Center is located at 20302 W. Valley Blvd. For more information call 823-7000 or visit our website at tfmcllc.com.
