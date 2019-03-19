“Make sure our customers have the best friendly service and the best product for their project.” This was the mission statement Pioneer True Value Home Center founders Don and Sheila Zanghi instilled in their employees 36 years ago.
Don also emphasized the need to update the merchandise offering to keep up with the times. He insisted the products we carried be the best for our unique climate as well. Today we are still guided by those principles and our manager, Aleshia, has ensured we stay up-to-date with new merchandise.
There have been exciting changes to keep up with our customer needs. We offer services such as:
1. Sharpening services —f rom knives, scissors, veterinary tools, etc. Pocket knives can be done while you wait when the sharpener, Mike Zanghi, is here. Just call in advance.
2. Key duplication — choose from plain to character, diva, and sports organizations blanks.
3. Electronic automobile keys. Save money and time by having your remote and electronic key duplicated at Pioneer. Customers say they save at least 50 percent and there is no long drive to, and waiting at, a dealership.
4. Window screen services. We rescreen and build new screens.
5. Computer paint matching.
Pioneer has the best merchandise offering in Tehachapi, especially in these expanded departments:
1. Nuts, bolts, fasteners — 120’ of regular and specialty products including metric and stainless.
2. Plumbing — Best selection in town for all plumbing including PVC up to 4”, steel up to 2”.
3. Craft paint — full selection of DecoArt.
4. Spray paint — Expanded colors in Rustoleum and True Value spray paint.
5. Lawn art and fun stuff—Windchimes, kinetic spinners, wall art, toys, etc.
6. One-yard cement in mixer.
Check us out on Facebook. Summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and began March 10. Come in and get the information and product you need from your friendly neighborhood hardware store. See you soon!
