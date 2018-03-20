Buyers! Sellers! Realtors! Lend me your ears! Unless it’s a cash transaction, the success of your home buying or selling rests quite firmly on the lender. If the loan doesn’t fund, nobody moves, and nobody gets paid.
How can a buyer be sure they are working with an experienced lender? How does the seller know the pre-approval letter from their buyer is worth the paper it’s written on? You have the means to know lots about your lender in just a few keystrokes.
The Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System was set up for the public to see who they are dealing with when it comes to home finance. We can promise you the moon, or call ourselves whatever title we want — but what is true? Web search the term “NMLS Consumer” to find out.
Each loan originator is required to disclose their NMLS number in written communications. You can search by that number, or by name, or by company. For example, my NMLS number is 235051. Have a look at the “employment” section, and click to “view self-reported employment history.”
What you find there should tell you a whole bunch about your originator. For example, someone who bills themselves as a “Senior Loan Officer” has held 17 jobs in the past 18 years, few of which were in finance. Eek.
Be an informed consumer and work with a mortgage advisor who has proven, local experience. Buying and selling your home is stressful enough without having to wonder if the deal will actually close.
Tammy Engel is your local Mortgage Advisor, and has been working for your best interest since 1990. Contact her at 661/822-7325 for purchase, refinance and reverse mortgage. NMLS #235051 CaBRE #01273839
