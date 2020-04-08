Nick Sterris is ready to help with your home repair projects. With seven years experience in construction and six years as a handyman, Nick knows how to get your home repair done.
Nick says, “Just about anything you need done, I can do.” He offers expert repair, replacement and painting for every room, deck and patio inside and outside your home. Electrical, plumbing and carpentry work as well as water heater and appliance installation is available.
Nick moved to Tehachapi 15 years ago from Diamond Bar, Calif., to be closer to family and has loved the fresh air, trees and slower pace that Tehachapi offers. He enjoys going to a job and looking over the valley and breathing in the fresh air. He says “working in Tehachapi is so much better that being on a rooftop in downtown Cerritos.”
Going into business for himself since 2014, Nick enjoys being responsible for his own work. He gets his “gratification in doing a good job and know that it is done right and making his customers happy.”
Satisfied customers recommend Nick’s Home Repair services. The Morrises, who have had their home repair projects taken care of by Nick, said, “We love Nick’s work, we recommend him to all our friends and family.”
That project that you have been putting off, large or small, is just waiting for you to call Nick at Sterris Home Repair. You will be glad you did!
