I hope all of you are well and have not been touched by the coronavirus. I know I have been staying close to home and have gotten a bit cabin “fevery,” if there is such a word. I am an unabashed list maker. I looked around my house and made a list of low-cost repairs and improvements that can be done now. The priority on my list is to get my slider door and window screens rescreened.
We at Pioneer True Value Home Center rescreen slider doors and windows. Bring your frames in and we will rescreen them for you. We also make new screens.
In addition to screening service, we offer sharpening. Drop off your knives, scissors, clippers and gardening tools and we will call you when they are done. When Mike is here, he can usually sharpen pocketknives while you are in the store. We rekey house locks, make duplicate keys (including electronic automotive keys,) cut glass and custom mix paint.
We all want to spend as little time as possible in the public, but repairs need to be made and people need tools and supplies for their at-home jobs or home maintenance. Our knowledgeable staff can get what you need quickly. Customers usually get what they need in a matter of minutes. If you want to prevent contact as much as possible, you can call us at 822-6806 to place an order. When you get to our parking lot, give us a call and we will take your order out to you.
The top priority at Pioneer True Value Home Center is to be here to help our neighbors.
