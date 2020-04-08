Are you ready for a change? New flooring changes the whole look of your home. It updates and refreshes the feel of every room, adding value to your home. New flooring might be the change you are looking for and is more affordable that you might think.
Tehachapi Floor Covering has everything from carpet, hardwood, laminate, waterproof flooring to sheet vinyl to fit every style and need for your home or office. You don’t even need to leave your home; owner Darin Lewis makes it easy for you by bringing samples direct to you. For your convenience, he will meet you at your home or office with samples for you to choose from. This helps choosing the perfect color and style for your home or office much easier because you can easily compare it to your wall and furniture colors.
Darin has more than 30 years experience in creating beautiful floors and helping people update, refresh and add value to their homes or offices. Along with offering sales and installation of new flooring, Darin also provides repair to existing flooring problems.
Since moving to Tehachapi five years ago, Darin has enjoyed Tehachapi’s small town feel, four seasons of weather and providing personal customer service and quality flooring to Tehachapi.
Darin has two questions for you to get started. “What type of flooring are you looking for and what areas are you wanting your new flooring in?” Call Tehachapi Floor Covering today to update and add value to your home.
