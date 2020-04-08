Making your life a little bit easier is what Margaret Veszpeller is doing now at the Storefront at Mill Street Kitchen. Revealing her creative spirit once again, Margaret is filling a need for individuals and families as they try to adjust to limited public access due to the coronavirus.
With everyone “stuck” at home, Margaret is using her catering experience and licensed kitchen to provide some “Good ol’ comfort food!”
Monday through Saturday you can pick up either individually packaged single-serving entrees or meals that will feed a family of 4 to 6 people. The single-serving entrées are only $7 and the family size entrées are only $25.
Every day of the week there is a special entrée being highlighted. Some of the entrée choices include Shepherd’s Pie, Chicken or Beef Pot Pie, Bacon or Veggie Quiche, Chicken Cordon Bleu and Stuffed Artichoke Chicken. Amazing Dinner in a Bread Bowl entrées are also offered, such as Tri Tip Chili Mac ’n Cheese in a Bread Bowl or Chicken Alfredo in a Bread Bowl.
Make your life a little bit easier by calling or texting Margaret to see what’s for dinner and stop in to pick up your Meal-to-Go. Delivery available.
