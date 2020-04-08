“You never know what you might find “says Susan Jankowski owner with Lee Barron of This and That Home Décor.
With more than 4,000 square feet of interior showrooms and a third of an acre of outdoor space and many vendors on consignment, she is sure you will find something you want. There is so much to choose from, including “rusty relics” to antique and vintage furniture and art pieces. Newly added outdoor furnishings include patio tables, chairs, and yard and wall art. There is something for everyone to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind living space.
Susan and Lee have 25 years experience in collecting and selling antiques, art and collectables. Susan says she “enjoys helping people decorate their homes, because she knows firsthand how your home décor makes you feel and can change the mood of your whole family.”
Susan and Lee are proud to offer Old Hickory Buildings and Sheds. Quality and a variety of storage barns, sheds, portable buildings, mini barns, cabins, playhouses, garages, cabanas, dormers, animal shelters and more. Adding a beautiful Old Hickory Building or Shed to your yard is just one more way to bring order and calm to your surroundings.
Celebrating This and That Home Decor's first year, Susan and Lee are there to help make your house a place you are glad to call “home.” As Lee always puts it, “Make it a great day!”
