All graduates from 12th grade and 8th grades are invited to attend a Baccalaureate Mass offered by the Rev. Manuel “Father Manny” Sundaram at Saint Malachy Catholic Church at 6 p.m. June 1.
This celebration of graduation also includes an invitation to family and friends as well as the graduates. If possible, the grads are asked to wear their graduation gowns.
R.S.V.P may be made by calling 822-3060.
Immediately after the Mass. the attendees are invited to a reception in Saint Malachy Youth Center.
Pat Gracey is a longtime parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.
