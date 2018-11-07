The St. Malachy Church Fall Bazaar, located in McMullan Hall, 407 W. E St., will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.
The bazaar will feature many beautiful craft items for all occasions. For your shopping pleasure, there will be a Christmas shop filled with Christmas crafts, ornaments, decorations, wreaths, aprons, gift baskets, garden art, plants, religious items, a scrumptious Cookie Walk, and many more items for gift giving.
The bazaar is sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of St. Malachy Court #2360. It is its largest fundraiser of the year.
