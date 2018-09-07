St. Malachy Catholic Church would like to invite the teens of the community to the kick-off of their LifeTeen and Edge programs.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 7-8 p.m., the 9-12th grade LifeTeen students and the 6th-8th grade Edge students will enjoy a social hour and dessert.
All teens in the community are invited to come and see what LifeTeen social nights and activity nights are all about. Come and have fun! For more information, contact Peggy at 823-0422.
