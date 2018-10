The 418th FLTS performs a flyover for Game 3 of the NLCS over Dodger Stadium. Loadmaster SMSgt. Mike Gordon oversees as SSgt. Kori Myers waves the flag. The C-17 was piloted by Lt. Col Paul "PROMO" Calhoun, Lt. Col Zack "Scrape" Schaffer, and Lt. Col. Cory "Lite" Naddy.