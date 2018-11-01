The Stallion Springs 4-H had an awesome time competing at the Kern County Fair. The kids showed a lot of different animals like poultry, cavies, rabbits, dairy goats, pigs and llamas. They also entered artwork table setting, and fruits and vegetables.
Annica Bennette won Poultry showmanship Senior Champion. She placed third in Senior Nigerian Dwarf goat showmanship, fourth place in Senior small animal Round Robin and placed second in Kern bred and fed with her Crossbred pig. She also won several first place awards for her artwork. Michael Bennette placed fifth with his pig in the market class.
Moria Loyd was the small animal Round Robin Junior Champion for the second year in a row. Small animal round robin is a competition that you are able to compete in if you have won first place in a small animal showmanship division. The small animal Round Robin consists of six different small animal showmanship events; rabbit, cavy, dog, poultry, pygmy goat and Nigerian dwarf goat. Moria also was the cavy showmanship Junior Champion, got third place in rabbit showmanship and second place in poultry showmanship. Olivia Loyd placed third in Junior cavy showmanship and won several first place awards for her artwork. Brent Loyd placed third in Junior Nigerian Dwarf goat showmanship.
Alexia Wilsted won Reserve in Show with her American Agouti cavy, Reserve Champion Heavyweight with her Hampshire in Kern Bred and Fed and she placed third in Junior Swine Showmanship. Kenley Wilsted won first place Pee Wee cavy showmanship and Best in show with her Californian rabbit “Layla.” Riley Jo Wilsted won Grand Champion Fryer.
Mason Pearson got Grand Champion llama and Grand Champion market turkey. He placed first and second in the llama performance class and third in the costume contest. Mason placed first in the special needs swine showmanship and his pig placed seventh in his market class. Mason’s cavy won Best of Breed in his class and Mason won the rabbit costume contest as KC the fair mascot. Mason also won numerous awards with his vegetables and fruit entries and his squash got Best in Show for the horticulture division.
The kids in the Stallion Springs 4-H did an awesome job and had a lot of fun competing together at the Kern County Fair. We would like to thank the community for their ongoing support.
Michael Bennette is the Stallion Springs 4-H news reporter.
