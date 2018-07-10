Howdy ya'll! The Stallion Springs 4-H club will be having its third annual Spaghetti Western Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. July 21 at the Corral in Stallion Springs. We will be serving spaghetti, salad, a roll and dessert.
There will be live and silent auctions, and even door prizes! There are many items up for auction that have been donated by businesses and individuals in our community. Adult tickets cost $10 and children under 12 cost $5.
4-H is a nonprofit organization for kids. Club members can take part in a variety of activities that teach them a variety of life skills. They learn how to take care of animals, public speaking, community service, leadership skills, and much more.
Without the support from fundraisers like these, our club couldn't operate. Thank you so much to the businesses and members of the community who have already generously donated to our dinner; you guys are the best! If you would like to purchase tickets or donate, please contact Leslie Loyd at 661-549-6413.
Olivia Loyd is president of Stallion Springs 4-H.
