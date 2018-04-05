You can join people around the world working to bring clean water to children around the world through the World Vision Global 6K Walk/Run For Water.
Hosted by Stallion Springs Community Church, it will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Stallion Springs CSD, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, according to an announcement from organizers.
You can walk, run, or push a stroller during the event.
Register at www.worldvision6k.org, then search for the local team at "SSCC 6K For Water," then click on "SSCC 6K For Water" to join. The first 20 registrations will receive a World Vision backpack.
For more information, email lifenetstrategies@gmail.com or call 949-279-3114.
