The Kern County Sheriffs Posse is proud to present the 33rd annual Stampede Days Rodeo at the Kern County Fairgrounds on May 4 and 5. This weekend of rodeo fun will culminate with an authentic western Charro show on Sunday, May 6.
The Stampede Days Rodeo will be jam-packed with exciting rodeo events like bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie down roping, steer wrestling and bare back riding. This rodeo is often called “The Biggest Little Rodeo in California” as cowboys and cowgirls from all over the state gather to compete for purses comparable in its size to many of the larger state rodeos. This year’s rodeo will also feature a freestyle bull-fighting event on Friday and Saturday evening. Professional bullfighting is a wild game of tag between some highly skilled, athletic humans and aggressive and huge bovine athletes.
Barrel man Justin Rumford will be entertaining the rodeo crowd with one-liners, skits and costumes. But far more important than being entertaining, he’s the last man between bull and rider – above all else, his concern is with the safety of the cowboy. Rumford has grown up living the life of rodeo. He competed in steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding in high school. In 2015, Rumford was named the Boyd Gaming Chute-out Barrel man in Las Vegas, NV and in 2014 was a National Finals Rodeo Barrel man.
Entertaining this year’s audience will be the famous mustang man Bobby Kerr. He has been in horse training for over 40 years. He has trained and shown Reining, Roping, Working Cow Horse and Cutting. In 2013 Kerr placed 2nd and 3rd in the Mustang Million. He and Poncho were guests on Good Morning America promoting the NatGeo Wild mini-series Mustang Millionaire, were Kerr was a featured cast member. He was the Champion in the Legends division of the 2012 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover on Maypop and was voted Fan Favorite. In 2015 and 2016, Kerr was nominated in the top 5 for PRCA Specialty Act of the Year.
The Four Star Rodeo Company from Cottonwood California will provide the incredible stock for this year’s Stampede Days Rodeo. From its beginnings in 1986 until today Jeff and Teri Davis have been producing award-winning rodeo livestock for the past two decades. The Four Star Rodeo Company has proven time and time again it creates a top-notch production, featuring great music, first-rate personnel, and some of the best bulls and bucking horses in the business.
On Saturday the rodeo athletes will join the audience to show that they are “tough enough to wear pink” honoring the individuals and their families who have been affected by breast cancer. Be sure to wear pink Saturday night and a donation will be made to Relay for Life. The exciting coronation of the new Stampede Days Rodeo and her royal court will be a shiny moment in lives of the contestants who have worked long hard hours in competition to become ambassadors of the great sport of rodeo.
The Fiesta Mexicana Rodeo presented by Tomas Garcilazo will feature daredevil charro riders, trick ropers, bull riders, bronc riders, bullfights and the beautiful ballet folklorica in the charro show on Sunday. Tomás Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City and currently a resident of southern California, was introduced at an early age to his family heritage and tradition of “La Charrería” which is a skill performed through the generations only by the Mexican Charro. Charros take extreme pride in their highly developed horsemanship and roping abilities. Tomás, a third generation Charro, has devoted his life to sharing Mexico’s National Sport, La Charrería, with the world. Tomás Garcilazo’s proficiency as a skilled horseman and roping artist define him as one of the finest Charros presenting La Charrería today. Sunday’s performance starts at 2:00 p.m. and all Sunday tickets are $15 adults, and children 3-13 are $5.
The Stampede Days Rodeo was formerly called the Buck Owens’ Rodeo Days; the Kern County Sheriff’s Reserve Association assumed management in 1985 and renamed the event Stampede Days Rodeo. Much of the rodeo’s success has been attributed to the late Brian Asher (reserve deputy), who chaired the Stampede Days Rodeo for ten years, up until his death in 2001, a mere three weeks after his last rodeo. The Kern County Sheriff’s Reserve Association is a nonprofit, volunteer organization made up of a very special group of men and women who are dedicated to public service and committed to improving the quality of life in our community.
The 2018 Stampede Days Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and the gates will open two hours earlier at 5 p.m. to allow the public a chance to come shop our many western vendors, grab a bite to eat from our concessions and pick a special spot to view the wild rodeo action.
Tickets for the Stampede Rodeo are currently on sale at our ticket outlets and can be purchased for a $2 pre sale price prior to the day of the event at The Emporium Western Store as well as the Boot Barn in Bakersfield as well as the Kern County Fairgrounds ticket office. The price of pre sale tickets will be adults $17 with a special admission ticket price of $15 for seniors 60+, active military personal with a military id, and First Responders. Children ages 3-13 is $13 and children under the age of 3 are admitted free with a paid adult. General admission at the gate the day of the event is $19.
There are special box seats available for $24, which will put you closer to the rodeo excitement. After April 1st all box seats will be available at The Emporium Western Store. For box seats call 661-391-7463. The all-new VIP Box Seat Package includes 10 tickets for $500(must buy all 10 tickets for one performance), which includes entrance to the VIP area that includes food and 2, drink tokens per person, and reserved seats. (Does no include any advertising benefits).
For more information follow us on Facebook or online at www.stampededaysrodeo.com or on the Kern Country Fairgrounds website at www.kerncountyfair.com.
Donnette Haddad is with the Stampede Days Rodeo.
