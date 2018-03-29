American Association of University Women will welcome Donna Mertens, president of AAUW California, as guest speaker at their meeting on Wednesday, April 11. She will share with Tehachapi Mountain Branch the goals and progress of AAUW policies and projects. Merten has served in many offices at the local and state level and is well versed in AAUW procedures.
Anyone interested in AAUW is invited to attend the April 11 meeting at 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Community Church Friendship Hall, 100 East E Street. There is a special incentive for new members to attend because national dues are reduced by half if one joins at this meeting. Call 571-247-2143 or 858-444-0496 for information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
