Join TCT’s Steel Magnolias in their favorite beauty salon, Truvy’s, to have the time of your life. It's not just a place for a pretty hairdo, but a place where you find yourself rooting for this gang of absolutely matchless characters.
Be charmed by generous-hearted Truvy (Jamie Uhtof) as she embraces her little flock with homey southern wisdom.
Then root for Annelle (Ali Whitlach), Truvy’s new assistant, as she makes the transition from not even knowing whether she’s still married or not, into a life-altering path.
Hurt with M’Lynn (Monica Nadon), our protective-warrior-mom, as she struggles for her daughter Shelby (Emily Stults-Estrella), the prettiest girl in town, but also the most determined, who’s willing to risk her own life for "thirty minutes of wonderful."
Be curious over wealthy Clairee (Janet Lund), who can’t seem to control her outrageous appetite for sweets, yet still manages to be the town’s social leader and someone who can also motivate the almost impossible Ouiser (Ruthanne Jennings) into lovability — “I‘m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years!”
These amazing women will remind us, whether we are in good times or in bad, that our kindred affection for one another can see us all through.
TCT’s "Steel Magnolias" is produced by special arrangement with Dramatist’s Play Services, Inc. Buy tickets at Tehachapi Furniture or Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and online at www.tctonstage.com. Adults are $15; children under 12 are $8. Seniors and active-duty military, save $3 at the door only. Show times: Fridays/Saturdays 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28, and Sunday Matinees at 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. See the performance at the BeeKay Theater, 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi.
Dorothy McReynolds is chair of publicity for the Tehachapi Community Theater.
Commented