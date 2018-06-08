The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its spring concert, We’ve Got Rhythm, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road (across the street from Country Oaks Baptist) in Tehachapi.
Strings Orchestra will perform "Bossa Azul" by Bert Ligon, "Rio de Fuego" by Frank Halferty, and "Danzon" by Leonard Bernstein. The Tehachapi Junior Orchestra will perform "Blue Rhythmico" by Kirt Mosier and "Pirate’s Voyage" by Lennie Neihaus. All of these pieces have great rhythms and lots of attitude.
The Strings Orchestra is the Tehachapi Symphony’s intermediate-level teaching orchestra; many of its graduates have gone on to play in the Symphony and a number of them have received music scholarships for college. The Junior Orchestra is a beginning-level orchestra, composed of musicians from 9 to 70-plus. Strings Orchestra and Junior Orchestra are the “farm clubs” for the Tehachapi Symphony.
In addition, the following students will perform in recital: Violinists B. J. Zheng, Ethan Yang, Sarah Frias, Matthew Rails, Joshua Pong, Penn Whiteside, Everett Hamilton, Abby Johnson, Joy Robb and Sue Pollard; cellists Emily Hamilton and Samuel Torres; and bassist Natalie Whiteside.
There will be a reception following the concert, so the audience can meet and socialize with the players. This is a great opportunity to bring the whole family and expose the children to the wonders of playing a musical instrument. This performance is presented free to the public.
For more information, call Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is concertmaster for Tehachapi Strings Orchestra.
