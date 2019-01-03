The Tehachapi Strings Orchestra, under the direction of Gayel Pitchford, will perform its winter concert, “Back to the Classics,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Schout Road, across the street from Country Oaks Baptist.
Strings Orchestra will perform "Overture to Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arranged by Jamin Hoffman and Beethoven’s "Fifth Symphony, Mvmt. 1," arranged by Jamin Hoffman. The Tehachapi Junior Orchestra will perform "Greensleeves Variant" arranged by Elliott del Borgo and "Suite from Don Juan" by Christoph W. Gluck, arranged by Robert D. McCashin.
The Strings Orchestra is the Tehachapi Symphony’s intermediate-level teaching orchestra; many of its graduates have gone on to play in the Symphony and a number of them have received music scholarships for college. The Junior Orchestra is a beginning-level orchestra, composed of musicians of all ages. Some members of Junior Orchestra are advanced players of other instruments, but are using Junior Orchestra to build up their proficiency on a new instrument. Strings Orchestra and Junior Orchestra are the “farm clubs” for the Tehachapi Symphony.
In addition, the following students will perform in recital: violinists Joy Robb, Ginevra Robbins, Joshua Pong, Penn Whiteside, Everett Hamilton, Gusty Chandler, Abby Johnson, Ethan Yang, and Sue Pollard; cellists Emily Hamilton, Rebecca Carol, and Samuel Torres; and bassist Natalie Whiteside.
There will be a reception following the concert, so the audience can meet and socialize with the players. This is a great opportunity to bring the whole family and expose the children to the wonders of playing a musical instrument. This performance is presented free to the public.
For more information, call Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is the concertmaster for Tehachapi Symphony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.