Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors affiliate chair Stacy Fournier and her committee hosted a Roaring '20s Casino Night, which raised more than $2,100 for the TAAR scholarship fund, according to the organization.
"We deeply appreciate all her efforts and all those that donated raffle items and participated in this fun event," a news release from TAAR said.
It went on to encourage all local seniors to apply for the scholarship, which can be found at www.tehachaiaor.com.
Local affiliates and Realtors have awarded $12,450 in scholarships within the last four years according to the association.
