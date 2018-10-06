TAAR Roaring 20s

The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors Casino Night raised funds for scholarships.

 Contributed by TAAR

Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors affiliate chair Stacy Fournier and her committee hosted a Roaring '20s Casino Night, which raised more than $2,100 for the TAAR scholarship fund, according to the organization.

"We deeply appreciate all her efforts and all those that donated raffle items and participated in this fun event," a news release from TAAR said.

It went on to encourage all local seniors to apply for the scholarship, which can be found at www.tehachaiaor.com.

Local affiliates and Realtors have awarded $12,450 in scholarships within the last four years according to the association.