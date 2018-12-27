The suicide rate in the United States is the highest it’s been in decades. Each year 45,000 Americans take their own life. Most people know a friend or family member who has committed suicide.
With these statistics in mind, Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW has invited Lezlie Young to speak at the January meeting of American Association of University Women. Young is the area director for the Sacramento and Central Valley chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She will discuss what statistics tell about suicide and explain what it means to come out of the darkness into a journey of recovery.
The public is invited to attend the meeting which will be held at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church at 100 E. E St., on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. Membership in AAUW is open to both men and women with a two-year or higher college degree. Call 805-403-4432 for further information.
Phyllis Belcher is a long time Tehachapi resident and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
