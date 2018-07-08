“Without music, life would be a mistake,” said Friedrich Nietzsche.
So let the summer concerts begin, at 3 p.m. July 22 at Cub Lake Park in Bear Valley Springs. The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is offering Tehachapi’s popular group, Blonde Mustard, as its free summer concert.
To enjoy this concert, get a gate pass, if you need one, by calling Jeanette at 972-2344. Fill up your picnic basket, grab the sunscreen and throw the chairs in the car. Then come on out to beautiful Bear Valley Springs.
BVSCAA is a 501c3 organization that provides free events, an Annual Spring Art Show, various other activities like bus trips to art museums in the Los Angeles area, and special Insights Programs that provide information about topics of interest.
Another avenue of artist support is the scholarship program, where two or three junior or senior high school students in Tehachapi are given scholarships. So join the BVSCAA and donate what you can to help Tehachapi’s music, art and theater communities.
Robyn Thompson handles publicity for the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
