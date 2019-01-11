Heads up, all you singers! It’s time to start preparing for the Summit Singers concert scheduled for May 11. We’ll hold our first practice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. The address is 1049 S. Curry St.
Our director has selected the music for the concert, and we’re enthusiastic about starting our rehearsals! We hope to see all of the Summit Singers returning, as well as former and new singers.
If you attended our Christmas concert, you know what an enjoyable time we have as we strive to make our love of music something to lighten the hearts of those performing and those attending the concerts. Please plan to join us at practice, and bring a friend!
Call Corinne at 822-3836 if you have any questions.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
