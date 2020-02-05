Summit Singers invites you to bring a bucket. Well, not literally.
“We just have fun, so even if you need to bring your bucket to help you carry a tune, just come,” so quips Lauren Hollen, vice president of the Summit Singers.
Summit Singers rehearses at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 1046 Curry St. The choir meets in the Friendship Hall, which is across from the Sanctuary, and is preparing for their spring concert which will be held at 7 p.m. May 16 at the church. No tryouts are held because “we just get together to share our love for music,” Hollen said. And to have fun.
Originally called the Volunteer Choir, Summit Singers has been around for quite a while. In 1999, Dr. David Newby came to Tehachapi and wanted to do a "Messiah" for Christmas so the Volunteer Choir folks decided to assemble a community choir for the purpose.
“We had a LOT of people and I was the director of that to prepare the 'Messiah' choruses,” said Beverly Tracy, who has been an integral part of the choir since then. From that, the Summit Singers was born with Adrian “Chick” Gamble as director.
“It was usually so small that our normal venue was the former Episcopalian Church near Tompkins," Tracy said. The First Annual Dinner and Songfest was April 30, 2000, in the Veteran’s Hall. It included a spaghetti dinner and was quite a task, said Hollen.
There have been many changes over the years and a spaghetti dinner is no longer served, but the choir’s mission has remained the same: to provide a place where people who love to sing can come together to learn and perform a wide variety of music. And to have fun. So bring your bucket if you have to, but come. For more information, call Lauren Hollen at 428-0298.
Janet Vickers is the director of Summit Singers.
