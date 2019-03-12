Spring is just around the corner, and the Summit Singers are preparing to celebrate this most beautiful season of the year with you. Their Spring Concert will be held Saturday, May 11, at the First Baptist Church on Curry Street. We hope you’ve already marked your calendar for this event, as it’s something you won’t want to miss.
Are you a singer? If so, there’s still time to learn the music and participate in the May 11 concert. The group practices from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church. Working with director Melody Antos is a joy in itself, as she shares her enthusiasm and expertise with all the singers. If you aren’t a singer, plan to attend the concert and just enjoy the music.
Tickets will be available at the beginning of May, and will also be sold at the door. Watch for further details as the date draws near. We hope to have a large and happy crowd for this Spring Concert. Call 822-3836 if you have questions.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
