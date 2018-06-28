The Summit Singers belatedly thanks all of you who attended our spring concert on May 12. And thank you to all of the singers who make these concerts possible, and to our advertisers who always support us.
We’re enjoying our summer off, before we begin practice in September for our annual Christmas Concert. We’ll have an exciting program on Dec. 1, with a new director getting us ready for the event.
Along with our loyal returning singers, we hope to also have new singers, as there’s always room for more voices. If you love music and would like to join us, just come to the First Baptist Church at 1049 S. Curry on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for our first practice.
Every year, the Summit Singers has a “back to practice” potluck on the last Saturday in August. This year that will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Bring your potluck dish, and join the group at 21054 Schout Road for a chance to visit with returning and new singers, have some great food, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon. If you have any questions, you can call 822-3836.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
