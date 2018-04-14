Suddenly it’s April, and just a month until the Summit Singers spring concert! We hope you’ve marked Saturday, May 12, on your calendar for the great concert the Summit Singers are preparing for you. You’ll hear some fun and lively tunes, as well as many of your favorites from show tunes, traditional folk songs, and a special surprise tune you’ll be excited to hear.
As always, the concert will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry, at 7 p.m., and there will be a meet and greet reception following the program. Plan to enjoy the refreshments and to spend time visiting with the singers and friends from the community.
Ticket prices remain the same at $10 each, with a special price of $25 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and all of their minor children.
You can purchase your tickets now from any Summit Singer member, or from Tehachapi Furniture, Radio Shack, or Tehachapi Treasure Trove. We hope you’ll get your tickets early and mark the date on your calendar. There will also be tickets available at the door.
What a nice Mother’s Day gift a concert ticket will make, with that special day falling on the day after the concert! If you have any questions, please call 822-3836.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
