The annual Summit Singers Christmas concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. That gives you time to attend downtown festivities and still be able to include the concert in your Christmas “kickoff” plans.
The concert will be at the First Baptist Church at 1049 S. Curry St., and is followed by a complimentary reception where you’ll enjoy a variety of homemade cookies and desserts, and an opportunity to mingle with the singers and your friends.
Do you have your tickets? They’re available now from any Summit Singer, or from Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Radio Shack or Tehachapi Furniture. You can also purchase tickets at the door when you come to the concert.
The Summit Singers Christmas concert has become known as the perfect way to kick off your Christmas season and begin the holiday preparations. Enjoy traditional seasonal music, as well as a few surprises!
The Singers are excited to bring you a joyful program, under the enthusiastic direction of Melody Antos. Don’t miss this concert! We promise you’ll leave with happy hearts and smiling faces. Call 822-3836 with any questions.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
