Remember the fun you had singing in the school choir or glee club? Remember how you enjoyed the church choir? Do you love to sing in the shower? Are you one of the better ones on karaoke night?
You might want to try our community choir, the Summit Singers. We sing a broad range of choral music, from madrigals to swing and pop and all centuries in between, both secular and sacred. We work toward two performances per year — a Christmas concert in early December and a spring concert in May.
Please come and try your pipes on our program selections! We have a new director this year! We meet once per week on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1049 Curry St. We’re in the fellowship hall on the south side of the complex. Come share the harmony with the rest of us!
For questions or further information, contact Lauren Hollen at 733-0760.
Beverly Tracy submitted this on behalf of Summit Singers.
