It’s the middle of October, with all the fall celebrations coming up fast. First we’ll have Halloween fun, then Thanksgiving festivities, and suddenly it will be Christmas! This year’s Christmas Concert by the Summit Singers will fall on the very first day of December, so put a flag on your calendar now.
Traditionally, the Summit Singers performs on the first Saturday of December, following the downtown parade and festivities. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. so that folks can enjoy all the downtown fun and still attend the concert. We’re working on a wonderful program of music, with director Melody Antos doing a great job of putting it all together.
There’s still time to join the Summit Singers if you act soon. We practice at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at First Baptist Church fellowship hall. Come and join us, learn the music, and help us celebrate another wonderful Christmas concert on Dec. 1. For questions, call Corinne at 822-3836.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
